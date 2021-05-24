Harvard Management Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 468,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,000. Sana Biotechnology comprises about 0.9% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $334,284,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $20.26 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.08.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($2.57). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

