Harvard Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 250,000 Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned 0.58% of Gemini Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gemini Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55.

In related news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

