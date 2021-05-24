Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 39,025 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises about 1.3% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $41,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $61.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

