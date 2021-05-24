Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Buys 663,678 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,023,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,678 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for about 28.3% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 7.28% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $55,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,634 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA PTBD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,959. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39.

