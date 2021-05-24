Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Pentair accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.28. 1,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,773. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

