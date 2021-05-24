Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,650,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for about 2.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $30,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

