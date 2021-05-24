Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average is $134.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.