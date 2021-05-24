IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 18,994 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 344.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $166.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

