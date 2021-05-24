Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Buys 149,906 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 232.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,906 shares during the period. British American Tobacco makes up 4.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

