Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 3,624 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises about 2.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after buying an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after buying an additional 70,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $67,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of IVZ opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

