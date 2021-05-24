Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 4.2% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $159.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $162.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.60.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

