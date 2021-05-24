Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 2.9% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $165.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average is $154.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $116.78 and a 12-month high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

