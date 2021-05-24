Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,506,000 after purchasing an additional 648,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,696,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,307,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,841,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares in the last quarter.

ARKG opened at $79.25 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $115.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83.

