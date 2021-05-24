Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.46.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

