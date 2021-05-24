Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 109,300 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 1.3% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.32% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $142,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after buying an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after buying an additional 480,116 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,428,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the period. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $112.25 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $112.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

