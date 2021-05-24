Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $59,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.