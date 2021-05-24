Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.13.

APD stock opened at $298.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.38. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

