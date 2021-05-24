Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $52.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.