FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.30.

FedEx stock opened at $309.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.23. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.92 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.