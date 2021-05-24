UBS Group Upgrades iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to “Buy”

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQ. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.83. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

