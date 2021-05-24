Analysts Set XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Price Target at $149.23

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO opened at $144.20 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $149.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.72.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.