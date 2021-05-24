Reef Market Capitalization Achieves $313.11 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Reef has a market capitalization of $313.11 million and approximately $148.12 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00079455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.00894568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.21 or 0.09210759 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.