FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FTCI opened at $9.07 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

