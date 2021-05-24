Tendies Price Tops $0.0659 on Top Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 30.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Tendies has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $494,287.53 and approximately $141,153.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.00894568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.21 or 0.09210759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00083004 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,905,018 coins and its circulating supply is 7,505,018 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.