Bounce Token (AUCTION) Market Cap Hits $45.55 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Bounce Token coin can currently be bought for about $21.86 or 0.00057555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded down 51.9% against the dollar. Bounce Token has a market capitalization of $45.55 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00391689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00181271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.96 or 0.00831928 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

