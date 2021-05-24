American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,070.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 32,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 72,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 81,720 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

AXP opened at $156.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $160.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.