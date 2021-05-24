Matthijs Glastra Sells 7,500 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novanta alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00.

Shares of NOVT opened at $138.00 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Novanta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.