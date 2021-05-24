Matthijs Glastra Sells 7,500 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00.
Shares of NOVT opened at $138.00 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.
NOVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Novanta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
