Zacks: Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Endava reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

DAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $97.38 on Monday. Endava has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.27, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $75,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Endava by 29.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,316,000 after buying an additional 554,674 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 66.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 67.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 343,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

