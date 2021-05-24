Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF makes up about 1.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,055,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,703,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter.

TAN opened at $78.90 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $125.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

