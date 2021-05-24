JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 42.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,033 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

