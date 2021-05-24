Telsey Advisory Group Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $145.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

ROST stock opened at $123.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.68. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $652,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

