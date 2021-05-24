Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. Truist began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PRVA stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

