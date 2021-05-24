Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Head-To-Head Survey

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Avivagen has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Experian has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avivagen and Experian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avivagen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Experian 0 2 8 0 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avivagen and Experian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avivagen $880,000.00 24.64 -$3.53 million N/A N/A Experian $5.37 billion 6.57 $675.00 million $1.02 37.73

Experian has higher revenue and earnings than Avivagen.

Profitability

This table compares Avivagen and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avivagen -392.26% N/A -213.47% Experian N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Experian beats Avivagen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals. It has operations in Mexico and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Chemaphor, Inc. and changed its name to Avivagen Inc.in May 2012. Avivagen Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes. In addition, it provides financial education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, online educational tools, and applications to manage their financial position, access credit offers, and protect themselves from identity fraud. The company serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors. It operates in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Experian plc was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

