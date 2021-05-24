Morgan Stanley Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $103.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP opened at $86.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.