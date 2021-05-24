Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $45.29 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,072.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.39 or 0.06309977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.61 or 0.01732497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00433893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00160918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.92 or 0.00632790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00432701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00371125 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,463,756,937 coins and its circulating supply is 7,802,256,937 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

