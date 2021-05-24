Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $268.05 million, a P/E ratio of -41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 90.28%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,484 shares of company stock valued at $135,904 in the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

