Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 18,554.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in VMware by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in VMware by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,949 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $161.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.93. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.84.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.