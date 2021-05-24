Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 130.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $186.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.32 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

