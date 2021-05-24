Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBUY opened at $115.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.21. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $141.00.

