ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.55

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ING Groep by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,925,000 after purchasing an additional 321,503 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,317,000 after buying an additional 329,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

