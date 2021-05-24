Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,480 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $78,320,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after purchasing an additional 875,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

OTIS opened at $77.57 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.