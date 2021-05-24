Keybank National Association OH Sells 520 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $104.59 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $108.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

