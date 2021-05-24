DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $32.20 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

