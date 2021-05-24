Smith Asset Management Group LP Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of C opened at $77.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $77.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.