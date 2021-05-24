Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Target Price at GBX 1,761.33

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,761.33 ($23.01).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,554 ($20.30) on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.77). The stock has a market cap of £13.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,476.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,497.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

