Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Allegion by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in Allegion by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,056,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $91,348,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $137.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $92.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.