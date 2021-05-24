Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,175 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.30% of UGI worth $25,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in UGI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.