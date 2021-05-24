Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 56,544 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,218,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,375 shares of company stock worth $1,383,886. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $256.50 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average of $226.05.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

