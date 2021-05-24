BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86,520 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust accounts for about 12.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $19,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $24.72 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

