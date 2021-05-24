Tixl (TXL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $419,981.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. Tixl has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $419,981.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00055714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00403339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00182566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.45 or 0.00850139 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

